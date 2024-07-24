Romanian educational platform Spark Generation seeks EUR 1 mln financing via Seedblink

Spark Generation, an educational platform based in Cluj-Napoca, is aiming to raise EUR 1 million through the European tech investment platform Seedblink. The funds will support the platform in scaling its B2B business model to benefit students and teachers across 320 schools and high schools.

Spark Generation, founded by three Romanian entrepreneurs, currently serves 9,000 users (students and teachers) across 25 countries.

The Seedblink round, which will close on August 18, is part of a EUR 2 million funding round, with EUR 1 mln coming from three existing investors.

The new funding will also enable the company to enhance AI-integrated functionalities, providing a more personalized and effective educational experience.

Last year, Spark Generation closed a successful funding round of EUR 1.5 million, which helped develop their AI-integrated MVP, allowing for automated feedback and test generation.

"The rapid development and significant impact of Spark Generation in education over the past three years is evident. We expanded from 80 users in January 2023 to 9,000 users today. This growth highlights the platform's scalability and the benefits it offers to both teachers and students," said Ruxandra Mercea, founder and educational director of Spark Generation.

Spark Generation provides Cambridge-accredited courses and resources for students aged 13 to 19, with a focus on flexible scheduling and comprehensive support for well-being and future readiness.

Spark Generation plans to expand its international presence to countries like Italy, Spain, Bulgaria, and Greece in 2024-2025, and to Portugal, Hungary, Serbia, and the Czech Republic the following year. The platform aims to reach 327,000 users and 5,120 schools by 2029, projecting revenues of EUR 32 million.

(Photo source: the company)