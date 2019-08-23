South Korean investor builds EUR 9 mln car parts plant in Romania

GMB Romania Auto Industry, a company that is part of South Korean group GMB Korea, will open in 2020 a new factory in Oarja, near Pitesti, where Dacia carmaker operates its spare parts center and Turkish car parts producer Martur operates a production facility, Ziarul Financiar reported. The Korean group will produce water pumps for vehicles in its new location.

The total investment in the new factory amounts to RON 42.6 million (EUR 9.1 mln). The investor received state aid in amount of RON 9.9 mln (EUR 2 mln) under the program 807/2014, aimed at stimulating major investments.

“The factory is under construction and will probably be ready by 2020,” said company representatives.

The group also has factories in Korea, Japan, China, Thailand, and Russia.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)