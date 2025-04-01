South Korea talks more active involvement in Romania's defense industry

The head of South Korea's Defense Procurement Agency (DAPA), Seok Jong-gun, discussed with local authorities Romania's plans to acquire new military equipment and strengthen cooperation in the defense industry, according to news agencies Yonhap and Agerpres.

Romania and South Korea have recently intensified their cooperation in the defense industry after South Korean company Hanwha Aerospace won a USD 940 million order from Romania last year to supply K9 self-propelled howitzers and K10 ammunition supply vehicles.

During discussions in Bucharest, Seok explained Seoul's efforts to participate in Romania's projects to acquire new infantry fighting vehicles and battle tanks with its Redback armored vehicle and K2 tank.

Seok also met with Romanian Economy Minister Bogdan-Gruia Ivan to discuss cooperation on warships and advanced technologies.

(Photo: Bumbleedee/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com