Travel

South Korea’s ambassador to Romania discovers Transfăgărășan: The breathtaking view cleared my mind

03 September 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Rim Kap-soo, the ambassador of the Republic of Korea in Romania, went on a short trip to the famous mountain road Transfăgărășan and shared his experience on social media.

“I took a short trip to Transfăgărășan. The breathtaking view cleared my mind. Romania is such a blessed country,” the ambassador wrote on Facebook. “I hope many Korean tourists can share my feeling and sense of awe.”

He even spotted a wild brown bear during his road trip on the Transfăgărășan.

The official also revealed that he spent his summer in Romania.

Transfăgărășan (DN7C) is by far the best-known road in Romania. A project of late communist dictator Nicolae Ceausescu, the spectacular road that crosses the Carpathian Mountains has been a setting for drive tests, photo shootings, movies, and auto commercials for sports cars and motorcycles. Its popularity kind of spiked in 2009 when the famous British auto show Top Gear shot one of its episodes on Transfagarasan, naming it “the best road in the world.” Some also call it “The Road to the Sky.”

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Kap-soo Rim)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal
Travel

South Korea’s ambassador to Romania discovers Transfăgărășan: The breathtaking view cleared my mind

03 September 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Rim Kap-soo, the ambassador of the Republic of Korea in Romania, went on a short trip to the famous mountain road Transfăgărășan and shared his experience on social media.

“I took a short trip to Transfăgărășan. The breathtaking view cleared my mind. Romania is such a blessed country,” the ambassador wrote on Facebook. “I hope many Korean tourists can share my feeling and sense of awe.”

He even spotted a wild brown bear during his road trip on the Transfăgărășan.

The official also revealed that he spent his summer in Romania.

Transfăgărășan (DN7C) is by far the best-known road in Romania. A project of late communist dictator Nicolae Ceausescu, the spectacular road that crosses the Carpathian Mountains has been a setting for drive tests, photo shootings, movies, and auto commercials for sports cars and motorcycles. Its popularity kind of spiked in 2009 when the famous British auto show Top Gear shot one of its episodes on Transfagarasan, naming it “the best road in the world.” Some also call it “The Road to the Sky.”

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Kap-soo Rim)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

03 September 2024
Transport
State-owned Romanian carrier Tarom to receive EUR 12 mln aid for overdue debts
03 September 2024
Macro
Romania drafts fiscal amnesty bill to address rising budget deficit
03 September 2024
Culture
Romania selects ‘Three kilometers to the end of the world’ as 2025 Oscar entry
02 September 2024
Politics
Roxana Mînzatu is Romania’s proposal for European Commissioner, PM Ciolacu says
02 September 2024
Sports
UEFA Europa League: Romania’s FCSB to face Manchester United in Bucharest
02 September 2024
Environment
Summer of 2024 was officially the hottest on record in Romania, minister says
02 September 2024
Cinema
Romanian film review – September Delights @Cinema Elvire Popescu
02 September 2024
Politics
Romania reinforces commitment to help Moldova along its EU accession path