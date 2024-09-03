South Korea’s ambassador to Romania discovers Transfăgărășan: The breathtaking view cleared my mind

Rim Kap-soo, the ambassador of the Republic of Korea in Romania, went on a short trip to the famous mountain road Transfăgărășan and shared his experience on social media.

“I took a short trip to Transfăgărășan. The breathtaking view cleared my mind. Romania is such a blessed country,” the ambassador wrote on Facebook. “I hope many Korean tourists can share my feeling and sense of awe.”

He even spotted a wild brown bear during his road trip on the Transfăgărășan.

The official also revealed that he spent his summer in Romania.

Transfăgărășan (DN7C) is by far the best-known road in Romania. A project of late communist dictator Nicolae Ceausescu, the spectacular road that crosses the Carpathian Mountains has been a setting for drive tests, photo shootings, movies, and auto commercials for sports cars and motorcycles. Its popularity kind of spiked in 2009 when the famous British auto show Top Gear shot one of its episodes on Transfagarasan, naming it “the best road in the world.” Some also call it “The Road to the Sky.”

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Kap-soo Rim)