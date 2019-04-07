Romanian entrepreneurs launch live video streaming platform for electronic music

Romanian entrepreneurs Sergiu Biriș, Cristian Ducu and Andrei Barabaș have launched Soundmix Live, a live video streaming platform dedicated to electronic music. The platform will allow users to watch live music festivals as well as concerts of their favorite DJs.

The platform will debut in a BETA version with the Neversea festival, which starts this week at the Romanian seaside. Fans will be able to see live broadcasts from the festival’s three stages. The content can be accessed for free both from the web, and from iOS and Android devices, through a free app.

Soundmix Live is meant to meet the need of bringing together the community of electronic music fans, from festival organizers and DJs, who can promote themselves to a targeted audience, to fans, who can interact within a community with shared preferences, the founders of the project explained.

Sergiu Biriș, an entrepreneur working in the online entertainment area, is the CEO of musical streaming service Zonga and co-founder of LiveRail, a video technology company purchased by Facebook five years ago. Cristian Ducu is a co-founder and former manager of online retailer Fashion Days, while Andrei Barabaș worked for three years as product administrator with Zonga and has extensive technical and entrepreneurial experience in e-commerce and software outsourcing.

Dance/Electronic/House music currently has over 1.5 billion listeners, while electronic music festivals registered last year the highest increase in the number of participants among all festivals, of 23%, according to data from Soundmix Live. At the same time, 67% of those who watch a festival live are more predisposed to purchase a ticket the next year, the platform said, quoting market research.

(Photo: Pexels.com)

