Largest film festival in Romania to launch streaming platform
03 June 2019
Transilvania International Film Festival (TIFF), the international feature film festival taking place yearly in Cluj-Napoca, in western Romania, will make available a video streaming platform beginning June 6.

The platform, called TIFF Unlimited, will be available year-round and will stream films from the festival’s portfolio and that of other film distributors in the country. It will cover awarded films, art productions, niche, indie, experimental but also classic movies. The content will be updated every two weeks. For now, it is only available in Romania.

Access to the platform is subscription-based. Subscriptions are available at promotional prices until June 3 as follows: a 3-month pass for EUR 10, a 6-month pass for EUR 25, and a one-year pass for EUR 50. Beginning June 10, a 3-month pass sells for EUR 17, a 6-month pass for EUR 35 and a one-year pass for EUR 65.

(Photo: Pexels.com)

[email protected]

Get in Touch with Us