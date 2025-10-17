SolarToday commissions 10.32 MWh energy storage system in Romania

SolarToday Eastern Europe commissioned a 10.32 MWh utility-scale battery energy storage system - BESS in Vaslui county, Romania. In addition, the company announced plans to expand its local presence further.

The 10.32 MWh system stores solar power from a 6 MW photovoltaic park in Zorleni and delivers it during peak demand to help balance the local grid, strengthening network stability as renewable generation expands.

Building on this project, SolarToday Eastern Europe plans to deploy a further 300 MWh of energy storage capacity across several Romanian sites now in development.

“Romania has entered a new stage, where storing energy efficiently is just as important as producing it,” said Kamer Toker, Sales Director at SolarToday Eastern Europe. “The Zorleni project proves that modern battery systems can operate reliably under Romanian grid conditions and play a decisive role in balancing renewables.”

Developed and coordinated by SolarToday Romania, the project was completed in collaboration with Jinko ESS, Power Electronics, and PowerKonnekt - marking the first successfully commissioned project in Romania for all three technology partners.

“Energy storage in Romania is expanding rapidly. While the country had only 16 MWh of installed capacity at the beginning of 2024, today the figure exceeds 400 MWh. With national objectives targeting multi-gigawatt-scale capacity by 2030, the Zorleni system adds much-needed flexibility for integrating renewable generation,” reads the press release.

SolarToday also continues to expand its energy storage portfolio across Europe, including a 5 MWh utility-scale project in Hungary, as well as several medium-scale systems for commercial and industrial clients in Greece, Bulgaria, Germany, the Netherlands, and Türkiye, with capacities ranging from 261 kWh C&I units to 70 MWh utility projects.

Founded in 2011 in the Netherlands, SolarToday has evolved into a full-scope energy storage solutions provider, offering system design, integration, commissioning, and long-term service. The company operates in over 25 countries, supplying photovoltaic and storage technologies that connect renewable generation with smart-grid solutions.

(Photo source: the company)