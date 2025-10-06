Energy

Romania plans to boost storage facilities' power to 2,000 MW by end-2026

06 October 2025

Romania should boost the power of its electricity storage facilities to 2,000 MW by the end of next year, so as to smooth the imports experienced these days during peak consumption periods, minister of energy Bogdan Ivan stated, quoted by ProTV.  The existing capacities increased from just 82 MW last October to 250 MW currently, and are planned to reach 400 MW by the end of this year, he said.

Grants under the European Union and the national budget are available for such projects.

The power market regulator ANRE has just approved a project of 150 MW in Ialomița County, including batteries to be powered by renewable sources. Recently, another battery system of 200 MW was authorised to be located in Cluj County.

Greek group PPC, which in 2024 took over the electricity distribution units previously operated by Enel and is developing renewable power capacities, has six battery projects under development, benefiting from money from the Modernisation Fund, which are attached to its green electricity parks that it already operates.

The total value of the installed capacity in these storage batteries is 387 MWh, and the investment amounts to EUR 64 million. The projects qualified for financing through the Modernisation Fund, an instrument that collects money paid for CO2 emissions and from which investments in the energy sectors of ten less developed EU countries, including Romania, are financed.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Malpetr/Dreamstime.com)

