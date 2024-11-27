Romanian locomotive producer Softronic plans new factory

Romanian locomotive producer Sofronic plans to invest EUR 10 million in a new factory to be developed near the one it operates at Craiova in the southern part of the country, Profit.ro reported.

The new plant will produce battery-powered locomotives, in addition to the diesel-electric locomotives and those powered by electricity from overhead lines the company has made so far.

Softronic, which has just consolidated its status as one of the most important suppliers of the German giant Deutsche Bahn, is also delivering locomotives to Sweden, with four new TransMontana locomotives, produced in Craiova, being sent to the Swedish state railway operator, Green Cargo, at the end of last year.

Currently, Softronic locomotives run on railways in Romania, Hungary, Slovakia, and Sweden.

(Photo source: Facebook/Softronic)