BVB-listed software developer Softbinator Technologies appoints new CEO, COO

Romanian company providing end-to-end software product development services, Softbinator Technologies (BVB: CODE), announced the appointment of Corina Ilinca (left) as the company’s Chief Executive Officer and Laura Roșianu (right) as Chief Operating Officer.

The two appointments, effective June 1, signal the company’s new stage of development focused on strengthening artificial intelligence capabilities, international expansion, and the development of strategic partnerships, according to the press release.

“Corina combines commercial and management experience with a deep understanding of emerging technologies and the way AI is transforming the global software industry. At the same time, Laura’s operational experience and ability to scale organizations and teams in dynamic environments complement this new stage for the company very well,” stated Daniel Ilinca, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Softbinator Technologies.

Prior to her appointment as CEO, Corina Ilinca held the position of Sales and Partnerships Director within Softbinator Technologies, contributing to the development of the company’s strategic collaborations both with providers of software technologies used in development processes and with international partners alongside whom the company developed software products.

She holds a degree in Automation and Applied Informatics, a PhD in Sociology, and is currently pursuing doctoral studies in Artificial Intelligence. Throughout her career, Corina Ilinca has participated in international conferences and published scientific papers in the field of data analysis and processing.

In her new role, Corina Ilinca will coordinate the company’s development strategy, with a focus on expanding AI capabilities, strengthening the international presence, and developing strategic collaborations. She took over the CEO position from Gabriela Mechea, who will continue to serve as a non-executive member of the Board of Directors of Softbinator Technologies.

“We are focused on accelerating the development of our AI and advanced software engineering capabilities by expanding our teams in Romania and internationally, across Europe, South America, and Asia. We are building strategic partnerships and developing integrations alongside technology companies from Silicon Valley and other global innovation hubs, to deliver scalable products and solutions with real impact,” stated Corina Ilinca, CEO of Softbinator Technologies.

In her new role as COO, Laura Roșianu will coordinate the company’s operational activity and internal processes, with a focus on organizational efficiency, scalability, and strengthening execution capabilities in a context of international growth.

She has experience in operational management and organizational scaling, having previously held roles such as General Manager and Head of Growth in local companies, as well as coordination positions within an international organization. In 2021, she was included in Forbes’ “30 Under 30” ranking for her contributions to the development and growth of high-impact organizations.

Softbinator Technologies has been listed on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange since December 2021 and is traded under the symbol CODE.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)