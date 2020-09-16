Romanians who want energy-efficient homes can apply for EUR 15,000 grants

Romanians who want to make their homes more energy-efficient can apply for individual grants of up to EUR 15,000 under the "Green Home" program launched by the Government.

The budget of the program is RON 430 million (EUR 89 mln), Adevarul reported.

Technically, the budget allows for just under 6,000 grants, but the Government expects to accept some 9,000 requests since not all of them will reach the maximum allowed value.

The Government will cover 60% of the cost of the works aimed at increasing the energy efficiency of a home, but no more than EUR 15,000 per home.

To qualify for the grant, interested homeowners must first carry energy efficiency evaluations of the dwelling before and after the improvement and apply for the reimbursement of part of the expenditures.

The registration in the program is done after the first energy efficiency evaluation. The eligible expenses under the program include: installation of insulating windows, insulation of the roof or exterior walls, installation of more efficient heating equipment, solar panels, ventilation systems, LED lighting, motion sensors, new valves, and pipes.

The condition of the project's eligibility is that the energy efficiency of the house should increase, after its implementation, by at least one energy class.

