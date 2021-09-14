Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

Smart lab opens at school in RO rural area

14 September 2021
A smart lab opened at the Constantin Stere School in the commune of Bucov, in Prahova county, north of Bucharest.

The lab is endowed with educational robots, 3D printers and scanners, and VR glasses, among others.

The cost of the project, which amounted to EUR 120,000, was undertaken by six private companies. 

The lab in Bucov, which is meant to help pupils develop STEM competencies, is the sixth of this type open in the country. The first five opened over the past two years at the Titu Maiorescu School in Bucharest’s District 3, Alexandru Ioan Cuza High School in Bucharest’s District 3, at Măgurele Science Park in Măgurele, Ilfov, at the Grigore Moisil High School in Bucharest’s District 6, and at the Alexandru Odobescu County Library in Călărași, Călărași county. 

The project was designed and implemented by INACO – Initiative for Competitiveness, with the support of six donor companies: ShapeRobotics Roma, Windaco Resources, Video Technic System, Graphtec Design, Cryptodata Tech, and Graziosa.

(Photo courtesy of Smart Lab Bucov)

