Smart lab opens at school in RO rural area

A smart lab opened at the Constantin Stere School in the commune of Bucov, in Prahova county, north of Bucharest.

The lab is endowed with educational robots, 3D printers and scanners, and VR glasses, among others.

The cost of the project, which amounted to EUR 120,000, was undertaken by six private companies.

The lab in Bucov, which is meant to help pupils develop STEM competencies, is the sixth of this type open in the country. The first five opened over the past two years at the Titu Maiorescu School in Bucharest’s District 3, Alexandru Ioan Cuza High School in Bucharest’s District 3, at Măgurele Science Park in Măgurele, Ilfov, at the Grigore Moisil High School in Bucharest’s District 6, and at the Alexandru Odobescu County Library in Călărași, Călărași county.

The project was designed and implemented by INACO – Initiative for Competitiveness, with the support of six donor companies: ShapeRobotics Roma, Windaco Resources, Video Technic System, Graphtec Design, Cryptodata Tech, and Graziosa.

(Photo courtesy of Smart Lab Bucov)

