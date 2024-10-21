Small flying objects spotted entering Romanian territory from the Black Sea

The Romanian authorities reported two times last week incidents involving "small flying objects, most likely drones" entering Romanian territory from the Black Sea direction. Similar incidents in the past involved Russian drones.

The second time, on the night of October 18 to 19, around 2.30 am, the Ministry of Defense (MApN) announced that a new air alert was triggered when "a small aerial target" was detected by radar off the Black Sea.

Four fighter jets were raised to monitor the situation. They followed the route of the target, which entered the territory of Romania in the area of ​​Gura Portiței and headed towards the town of Cogealac, G4media.ro reported.

The maximum depth of penetration on the national territory was 19 km. The quoted source stated that fighter aircraft did not have visual contact with it at any point on its path.

Previously, on October 17, an alert message was issued in Constanța county, regarding the possibility of some drones falling on the national territory. The population was advised to go to special shelters or to remain in houses, away from external walls and windows. The Ministry of Defense raised at that time two F-16 aircraft to monitor the situation.

The MApN announced in a press release that the radar surveillance system of the Romanian Army indicated "a small aerial target" off the Black Sea, approximately 150 km east of the town of Mihail Kogălniceanu where the American air base is located (Constanța county).

(Photo source: Facebook/Angel Tilvar)