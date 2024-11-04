Ski slopes operator Ski Șurianu lists its bonds at Bucharest Stock Exchange

Ski Șurianu, one of the largest private managers of ski slopes in Romania, with 11 kilometres of slopes in the Sebeșului Mountains and the Șureanu Mountains (Alba County), lists its 5-year RON 7.3 million (EUR 1.5 million) bonds on the AeRO Multilateral Trading System of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) on November 4. The bond was issued earlier this year.

According to the Listing Memorandum quoted by Profit.ro, the funds raised will be used to carry out the company's investment program, including the completion of the investment in one of the hotels owned by the company and the installation of a chair lift on the Șurianu ski area.

Initially, the company aimed to raise RON 10 million, but in the private placement held between May 13-24 and brokered by BRK Financial Group, 81 investors participated who purchased just over 73,000 securities with a nominal value of RON100. The coupon was set at 10.50%.

The company, with 19 employees, is owned by Amalia Săbău and Nicolae Tatu, and last year, it reached RON 4.8 million turnover and a net profit of just over RON 450,000.

(Photo source: Anyaberkut/Dreamstime.com)