Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief 

 

Submitted by andreich on Wed, 03/03/2021 - 08:06
Business

Six RO companies in the FT 1,000 ranking of Europe’s fastest-growing

03 March 2021
Only six Romanian companies operating in technology, construction, and tourism have been included in this year's FT 1000 ranking of the fastest-growing companies in Europe, based on the growth rate recorded between 2016 and 2019.

Last year, there were 11 Romanian companies in the ranking.

The best-placed Romanian company in the FT 1000 list for 2021 is the software manufacturer Trencadis Group, on 327th place, with a growth rate of 493% over the analyzed period, followed by cybersecurity firm Metaminds (465th place, 347% growth) and Star Stone, a manufacturing firm in the construction industry (551st place, +288%).

"These results are due to complex infrastructure, business applications, and big data projects implemented on the Romanian market and new projects in the international market, such as the launch of the Swiss-Croatian-Romanian joint venture AIOS Integrated Land Systems. We intend to consolidate in 2021 the strategic technology partnerships that we have developed in recent years by creating new business lines resulting in sustainable organic growth," says Mihnea Mihailescu, Deputy CEO of Trencadis.

Also among the fastest-growing 1,000 European companies are the technology company Softelligence (675), Klass Wagen (787) in the travel & leisure industry, and Easy Industry (874), a manufacturer of industrial goods.

For comparison, the top 1,000 best European companies include 30 companies from Poland and ten companies from Hungary, most of them in the tech field.

The fastest-growing companies in Europe are in the field of energy (1st place: Bulb Energy, UK), fintech (2nd place: Sun Finance, Latvia), energy (3rd place: Everflow Group, UK), construction (4th place: Glencar Construction, UK) and technology (5th place: Spyrosoft, Poland).

In terms of countries, Italy is in first place with 269 companies, followed by Germany with 203 and France with 164.

Participation in this ranking is voluntary, based on applications filed by companies. 

