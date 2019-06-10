Romania Insider
Six men arrested after the murder near Romania’s Parliament’s Palace
06 October 2019
Six men were held in the case related to the gang fight in Bucharest’s Constitutiei Square, following which one man was killed. The fight took place last weekend, during the night, in the square in front of Romania’s Parliament Palace, in downtown Bucharest.

The Police carried out raids in 21 locations in North-Eastern Bucharest on Friday, October 4, almost a week after the fight. They held six men and asked the court to issue 30-day arrest warrants on them. One of the suspects is a former boxer, who now works as a boxing coach in Bucharest, according to Hotnews.ro.

The authorities also took measures for maintaining public order in Constitutiei Square after the incident. Mixed teams of policemen, gendarmes, and other law enforcement agents now supervise the square during certain intervals of the day.

(Photo source: Politia Romana Facebook page)

