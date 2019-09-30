Ro Insider
One dead after sword fight between gangs in front of Romanian Parliament's Palace
30 September 2019
A conflict between two rival gangs, involved in human trafficking, degenerated in the bat and sword fight that took place in Bucharest’s Constituţiei Square, in front of the Romanian Parliament's Palace, in the early hours of September 30, Mediafax reported.

The two gangs had a disagreement about money which degenerated in a fight between several people. One man died and another was wounded in the fight. The Police also found a non-lethal gun on the grounds.

Bucharest's Constitution Square is surrounded by the headquarters of institutions such as the Bucharest Local Police, the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI), the Justice Ministry, the General Prosecutor's Office, and the Romanian Parliament.

“The Road Police Brigade has a fixed station patrol in Constituţiei Square to prevent car races there. […] Two rival clans decided to meet in front of the Parliament Palace because the area was lit and they could talk without fighting. The reason [e.n. for the fight], as far as I know, was that they were involved in human trafficking, to Germany this time, and they did not agree on the money,” Iulian Surugiu, the leader of the Police Agents Union, told Mediafax.

He explained that the Police intervened, but “at the same time, the Police cannot prevent citizens from parking their cars in a public parking lot, which is usually empty during the evening.” 

The investigators are interviewing several people and evaluating footage taken from the surveillance cameras in the area, News.ro reported.

(Photo: Politia Romana Facebook Page)

