JTI sets up global technology hub in Romania

JTI, one of the world’s largest manufacturers of tobacco and vaping products, established a technological hub in Romania, with about 140 employees. The new center provides business technology solutions, data and analytics, software engineering, cyber security, and infrastructure & operations.

The experts in Bucharest provide information technology support for all types of activities within the tobacco company worldwide, whether it is production in the 36 factories globally, the eight research and development centers, or sales, marketing, financial, and human resources, the company said.

Alexander Pitchka, General Manager of JTI Romania, Moldova, and Bulgaria, stated: “The technology hub established in Romania is one of the most important among the six global technology centers established by JTI worldwide and symbolizes our continued strong commitment to the success of Romania.”

JTI has a total of over 1,400 employees in Romania, in the Bucharest headquarters, the factory, in the recently established technological hub, and over 30 sales offices throughout the country. JTI Romania also coordinates the Bulgarian and Moldovan markets.

JTI’s business in 2023 for the two entities operating in Romania, JTI Trading and JTI Manufacturing, exceeds EUR 1.7 billion.

JTI currently carries out operations in over 130 countries. Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, it has approximately 46,000 employees and is a member of the Japan Tobacco group.

