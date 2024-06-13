Hospital in Bucharest inaugurates mural raising awareness about effects of pollution

A mural project intended to help raise awareness about the harmful effects of pollution on health was inaugurated on Wednesday, June 12, at the "Marius Nasta" Institute of Pneumoftiziology in Bucharest.

The artwork was painted on one of the hospital's buildings using a special paint that purifies the air, utilizing an innovative technology that transforms air pollutants into harmless compounds.

"The project started as a challenge launched by the Marius Nasta Institute with the occasion of World Tuberculosis Day, to which the National University of Arts responded," said Beatrice Mahler, manager of the "Marius Nasta" Institute, cited by Agerpres.

Over 9,000 patients were diagnosed with tuberculosis in Romania in 2023, according to her.

The project, initiated by the "Marius Nasta" Institute of Pneumoftiziology in collaboration with the World Health Organization Office in Romania and the National University of Arts (UNArte), attracted 26 young participants. The contest was won by Theia Catrina Mirodot, a first-year student in the Mural Art section of UNArte, who painted the work on one of the hospital buildings together with five other colleagues.

At the inauguration ceremony of the mural, Theia Catrina Mirodot stated that through her painting, she "wanted to summarize the healing process" and explained that the significance of the butterfly taking flight is that tuberculosis can be cured.

"It wasn't easy, but it was a very beautiful, unforgettable experience. Without my five colleagues, I wouldn't have been able to accomplish this mural project."

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | George Calin)