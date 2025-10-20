Bucharest Exchange-listed group Simtel opens subsidiary in Sweden

Simtel (BVB: SMTL), an engineering and technology group listed on the Main Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange and a leading player in the renewable energy sector in Romania, announced the opening of a new subsidiary in Stockholm, Sweden. The new entity, Simtel Nordics, marks a new stage in the company’s international expansion and “is based on the market opportunities identified in the Nordic region.”

Simtel Nordics will be primarily active in the EPC segment for energy storage (BESS) and hybrid projects, complemented by Operation and Maintenance (O&M) services dedicated to BESS systems. The company is currently in the process of building the local team.

In the medium term, the objectives include expanding the EPC and O&M project portfolio in the Nordic countries, while in the long term, integrating other business lines of the group and completing the mix of services provided by Simtel internationally.

“The expansion into Sweden is a natural continuation of our international journey and a validation of the business model we have built in Romania. The Nordic countries provide an excellent environment for the development of renewable energy and storage projects, and through Simtel Nordics we aim to actively contribute to accelerating the transition to clean energy in this region,” said Ana Nedea, Strategy and Business Development Director of Simtel Group.

The opening of the Swedish subsidiary marks the second expansion in Europe in 2025, after the inauguration of the German one in January. According to Simtel, the two subsidiaries will work closely with the teams in Romania, within an integrated operational model based on the transfer of technical expertise, cost optimization for implementation, and the increase of operational capacity.

No further subsidiaries are planned for 2025. However, Simtel’s strategic roadmap through 2031 envisions at least two additional entities in high-potential European markets as part of its international expansion plan.

Simtel, listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange’s Main Market under the ticker SMTL, provides end-to-end engineering and technology solutions spanning photovoltaic power plants, telecommunications, energy storage systems, and software automation.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)