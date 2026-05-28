Simtel completes one of Romania’s largest battery energy storage projects

Simtel (BVB: SMTL), an engineering and technology group listed on the Main Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), announced the completion of a large-scale battery energy storage project in western Romania. The project, developed for Energy Capital Group, has an installed capacity of 100 MW and 200 MWh.

The facility is located in the village of Iaz, in Caraș-Severin county, and is considered “the largest independent utility-scale battery energy storage (or BESS) project in Banat and one of the most important energy storage projects carried out to date in Romania.”

The project included the supply of the battery energy storage system, as well as the design, construction, installation, commissioning, completion, and testing of the facility, the company said. The system has a storage capacity of approximately 200 MWh and an installed power of 100 MW and includes 44 lithium-ion battery containers, 528 high-power inverters, a 110 kV substation, 11 transformer stations, and an energy management system.

“We see this project as the beginning of a regional development platform in the field of energy storage and flexibility services. We led the energy transition in Turkey 20 years ago with our engineering capabilities. Romania has major potential in this sector, and we intend to become a relevant player in this transformation,” stated Kaan Yamantürk, CEO of Energy Capital Group.

“The completion of the Iaz project marks an important moment for Simtel and confirms the group’s positioning in the area of utility-scale energy storage projects, a segment that will define the coming years of the energy market in Romania and the region,” stated Mihai Tudor, CEO of Simtel Group.

The investment contributes to Romania’s energy storage targets included in the National Integrated Energy and Climate Plan, amid increasing efforts across Europe to integrate larger volumes of renewable energy into national grids.

The project also received more than RON 50 million in funding through Romania’s National Recovery and Resilience Plan, under the green transition pillar.

Simtel launched its dedicated energy storage business line in 2024, focusing on systems designed to help balance electricity networks and support renewable energy integration.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com