Austria’s Enery starts construction of one of Romania’s largest solar parks

Austrian renewable energy developer Enery has started construction works on what is currently the largest photovoltaic park project under development in Romania and one of the largest in the region, under an investment estimated at more than EUR 460 million, Profit.ro reported.

The project is located in Ogrezeni, Giurgiu County, and will have an installed photovoltaic generation capacity of 534 MW AC and 750 MW DC. It obtained technical grid connection approval in 2023.

According to the developer, the investment combines photovoltaic electricity production with a battery energy storage system - BESS, with a total installed capacity of 761 MWp and storage capacity exceeding 1 GWh.

The project is expected to become one of the largest integrated solar and storage facilities in Romania, supporting the country’s expanding renewable energy sector and grid balancing capacity.

Commissioning is estimated for the summer of 2027.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)