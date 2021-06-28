Romania’s tennis star Simona Halep withdraws from Wimbledon

Romanian tennis ace Simona Halep announced that she has decided to withdraw from this year's Wimbledon as she is still recovering from a calf injury. Thus, she will not defend her 2019 Wimbledon title.

The same injury also kept Halep from playing the Roland Garros this year.

"It is with great sadness that I'm announcing my withdrawal from The Championships as my calf injury has not fully recovered. I gave it everything I had in order to be ready to play Wimbledon, and after having such special memories from 2 years ago, I was excited and honoured to step back on these beautiful courts as defending champion. Unfortunately, my body didn't cooperate, and I'll have to save that feeling for next year,” Simona Halep announced on Facebook.

"I can honestly say that I'm really down and upset about having to take this decision. This period has been difficult, but to miss the last two Grand Slams has made it even more challenging mentally and physically. We will see what the future holds, but I'm hoping it will make me a stronger person and athlete," she added.

The 2021 Wimbledon begins Monday, June 28.

The Romanian tennis star last competed at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia in Rome, where she pulled out of her match against Angelique Kerber in the second set with the calf injury, according to Wtatennis.com.

(Photo source: Mircea Nicolescu/Dreamstime.com)