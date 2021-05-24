Romanian tennis ace Simona Halep withdraws from Roland Garros

Romania’s tennis star Simona Halep announced that she has decided to withdraw from the 2021 edition of Roland Garros due to a tear in her left calf.

She was the tournament’s champion in 2018, when she won the first Grand Slam title of her career.

“It’s with a heavy heart that I announce my withdrawal from Roland Garros this year. Unfortunately, the tear in my left calf muscle needs more time to recover, and the timeline is just too short. Withdrawing from a Grand Slam goes against all my instincts and aspirations as an athlete, but it is the right and only decision to make,” Simona Halep wrote on Facebook.

“The thought of not being in Paris fills me with sadness, but I will focus my energy on recovery, staying positive and getting back on the court as soon as it is safe to do so. Roland Garros 2022, I’m coming for you! A bientot,” she added.

The Romanian tennis player suffered a tear in her left calf during her second-round match against Angelique Kerber in Rome earlier this month, according to Wtatennis.com.

(Photo source: Mircea Nicolescu/Dreamstime.com)