Romania’s tennis star Simona Halep donates EUR 30,000 to help fight coronavirus

Several athletes from around the world got involved in the fight against the new coronavirus, and one of them is Romanian tennis ace Simona Halep. She donated EUR 30,000 to help Romania's efforts against COVID-19.

"It's true, and this is the amount, EUR 30,000. I don't watch the news, but I was at home with my boyfriend Tony, and we saw how hard it was for everyone. We both decided to donate […] No matter the amount, I have to donate. It came from the heart. I don't like to officially announce these donations. The doctors and the Romanians need help," Simona Halep said in an interview with local Digi Sport.

She also talked about her life during the coronavirus lockdown, revealing that she has not left the house since March 9 and that she enjoys the extra hours of sleep. However, she also said that misses going out with her friends.

