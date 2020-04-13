Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Mon, 04/13/2020 - 10:12
Sports
Romania’s tennis star Simona Halep donates EUR 30,000 to help fight coronavirus
13 April 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Several athletes from around the world got involved in the fight against the new coronavirus, and one of them is Romanian tennis ace Simona Halep. She donated EUR 30,000 to help Romania's efforts against COVID-19.

"It's true, and this is the amount, EUR 30,000. I don't watch the news, but I was at home with my boyfriend Tony, and we saw how hard it was for everyone. We both decided to donate […] No matter the amount, I have to donate. It came from the heart. I don't like to officially announce these donations. The doctors and the Romanians need help," Simona Halep said in an interview with local Digi Sport.

She also talked about her life during the coronavirus lockdown, revealing that she has not left the house since March 9 and that she enjoys the extra hours of sleep. However, she also said that misses going out with her friends.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Comments
Normal
Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Mon, 04/13/2020 - 10:12
Sports
Romania’s tennis star Simona Halep donates EUR 30,000 to help fight coronavirus
13 April 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Several athletes from around the world got involved in the fight against the new coronavirus, and one of them is Romanian tennis ace Simona Halep. She donated EUR 30,000 to help Romania's efforts against COVID-19.

"It's true, and this is the amount, EUR 30,000. I don't watch the news, but I was at home with my boyfriend Tony, and we saw how hard it was for everyone. We both decided to donate […] No matter the amount, I have to donate. It came from the heart. I don't like to officially announce these donations. The doctors and the Romanians need help," Simona Halep said in an interview with local Digi Sport.

She also talked about her life during the coronavirus lockdown, revealing that she has not left the house since March 9 and that she enjoys the extra hours of sleep. However, she also said that misses going out with her friends.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Comments
Normal

Explore Romania from the comfort of your home with our new Expat and Travel Guide in digital format! The 2020 edition is a perfect tool that helps you understand and discover Romania. Order your digital copy on Amazon!

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

09 April 2020
Social
Thousands of Romanian seasonal workers fly to Germany despite COVID-19 restrictions
10 April 2020
Cuisine
Easter in Romania: Traditional recipes to try at home
09 April 2020
Business
#ReStart: Biggest company in Romania plans to fully resume operations at the beginning of May
09 April 2020
Business
Biggest online retailer in Romania starts selling masks with no retail margin to meet COVID-19 demand
09 April 2020
Business
Cooperation during COVID-19 pandemic: Drug producer borrows employees from Ikea to cope with high demand
09 April 2020
Business
Romania’s PM says some of the state employees will go into technical unemployment
08 April 2020
Business
Canadian investor will bring 90 mln masks from China to Romania to meet high demand amid Covid-19 pandemic
07 April 2020
CSR
Lending a helping hand: Romanian NGOs, individuals are raising donations for fight against coronavirus