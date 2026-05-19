Simona Halep becomes brand ambassador for Romanian airline AnimaWings

AnimaWings announced a partnership with former world No. 1 tennis player Simona Halep, who will join the Romanian airline as a brand ambassador as the company accelerates its regional expansion plans. The news arrived as the company expands its fleet to eight aircraft and prepares to operate more than 50 regular and charter routes during the 2026 summer season.

The full-service airline described the partnership as an association between “two Romanian names built around performance, professionalism, trust and the desire to represent Romania at the highest international standards.”

Marius Pandel, CEO and co-founder of AnimaWings, said Simona Halep represents “one of the strongest symbols of performance and professionalism in Romania” and that the partnership validates the direction in which the airline is developing.

“Through every AnimaWings aircraft proudly carrying the Romanian tricolor on its fuselage at major airports around the world, we aim to promote Romania, its values, and the people who inspire through performance,” he said.

In her turn, Halep said she chose to support “a Romanian brand that inspires” her, praising the company’s professionalism and passenger experience.

The airline currently operates a fleet of seven Airbus A220 aircraft, with an eighth plane expected to arrive in Romania in the coming days. Six of the aircraft were delivered directly from the factory over the past 18 months, making AnimaWings the operator with the youngest fleet in Romanian aviation, according to the company.

Representatives of Airbus also attended the event in Bucharest, including Johan Pelissier, president of Region Europe Airbus, who noted the strategic partnership between the aircraft manufacturer and the Romanian airline. The two companies are also discussing future fleet expansion plans.

For the 2026 summer season, AnimaWings will operate more than 50 regular and charter routes connecting Romania with destinations across Europe. The network includes flights from Bucharest to Paris, Geneva, Munich, London, and Milan, while new routes from Cluj-Napoca and Timișoara to destinations such as Vienna, Frankfurt, Copenhagen, or Rotterdam are scheduled to launch later this year.

Founded in 2020, AnimaWings is part of the Memento Group alongside tour operator Christian Tour.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)