Reduced noise and lights planned for inclusive ‘Silent Day’ at Bucharest Christmas Market

A special ‘Silent Day’ event will be held at the Bucharest Christmas Market in Constituției Square on Wednesday, December 3, aimed at creating a quieter and more accessible environment for children with sensory disabilities. The initiative is designed to make the festive market manageable for children who may struggle with loud noise, bright lights, and crowded spaces.

From 13:00 to 17:00, ambient music and noise will be reduced to a minimum, and festive lighting will be dimmed to ensure a calm and safe atmosphere, the City Hall announced.

Children with disabilities will receive free access to the carousel, train rides, and the panoramic wheel, where suitable. Plus, they will have exclusive entry to Santa’s House between 14:00 and 16:00 for a quieter visit with Santa Claus.

Access will be allowed only when accompanied by a guardian, and participation in activities will depend on the child’s specific needs, as guided by specialized staff.

Teams from the Bucharest Directorate of Social Assistance will be present throughout the event to support children and parents.

(Photo source: Facebook/Primăria Municipiului Bucureşti)