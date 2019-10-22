Swiss group, close to taking over big Romanian building materials producer

Swiss mortars and adhesives producer Sika is negotiating the takeover of Romanian company AdePlast, one of the biggest producers of building materials on the local market, with a turnover of over EUR 100 million in 2018.

The negotiations are in an advanced stage, according to sources on the construction market quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

AdePlast produces mortars, polystyrene and paints in 11 production units that are reunited on four industrial platforms in Ploiesti, Oradea, Roman and Craiova.

The company had a turnover of EUR 103 million in 2018, up 13% compared to the previous year, of which exports represented EUR 8.4 million.

Sika also holds three factories in Romania and its local business amounted to EUR 34 million in 2018, up 8% compared to 2017. Last year, the Swiss company also took over a factory previously owned by local group Arcon.

AdePlast is a family business created by Romanian entrepreneur Marcel Barbut, who died in February this year. After his death, the company was put up for sale. Investment bank Alantra manages the process.

(Photo: Adeplast Facebook Page)

[email protected]