Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 10/22/2019 - 07:58
Business
Swiss group, close to taking over big Romanian building materials producer
22 October 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Swiss mortars and adhesives producer Sika is negotiating the takeover of Romanian company AdePlast, one of the biggest producers of building materials on the local market, with a turnover of over EUR 100 million in 2018.

The negotiations are in an advanced stage, according to sources on the construction market quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

AdePlast produces mortars, polystyrene and paints in 11 production units that are reunited on four industrial platforms in Ploiesti, Oradea, Roman and Craiova.

The company had a turnover of EUR 103 million in 2018, up 13% compared to the previous year, of which exports represented EUR 8.4 million.

Sika also holds three factories in Romania and its local business amounted to EUR 34 million in 2018, up 8% compared to 2017. Last year, the Swiss company also took over a factory previously owned by local group Arcon.

AdePlast is a family business created by Romanian entrepreneur Marcel Barbut, who died in February this year. After his death, the company was put up for sale. Investment bank Alantra manages the process.

(Photo: Adeplast Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 10/22/2019 - 07:58
Business
Swiss group, close to taking over big Romanian building materials producer
22 October 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Swiss mortars and adhesives producer Sika is negotiating the takeover of Romanian company AdePlast, one of the biggest producers of building materials on the local market, with a turnover of over EUR 100 million in 2018.

The negotiations are in an advanced stage, according to sources on the construction market quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

AdePlast produces mortars, polystyrene and paints in 11 production units that are reunited on four industrial platforms in Ploiesti, Oradea, Roman and Craiova.

The company had a turnover of EUR 103 million in 2018, up 13% compared to the previous year, of which exports represented EUR 8.4 million.

Sika also holds three factories in Romania and its local business amounted to EUR 34 million in 2018, up 8% compared to 2017. Last year, the Swiss company also took over a factory previously owned by local group Arcon.

AdePlast is a family business created by Romanian entrepreneur Marcel Barbut, who died in February this year. After his death, the company was put up for sale. Investment bank Alantra manages the process.

(Photo: Adeplast Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

22 October 2019
Entertainment
Vikings star Alexander Ludwig, back to Romania after 14 years: The country is just as beautiful as I remember
21 October 2019
Politics
Little progress in the negotiations for new Govt. in Romania
21 October 2019
Business
Lithuanian investors open Courtyard by Marriott hotel in Bucharest’s main business district
21 October 2019
Social
New version of the “Oxygen Tax” bans polluting cars from downtown Bucharest
21 October 2019
Social
Designer Karim Rashid: Bucharest’s airport is an embarrassment
20 October 2019
Social
Injured stag comes to die among people in Northern Romania town
18 October 2019
Politics
Former Tarom CEO says transport min. asked her to stop MPs from voting no-confidence motion; minister denies; prosecutors start investigation
18 October 2019
Social
Romanians, the fastest-growing immigrant community in Brussels

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40