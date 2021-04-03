Profile picture for user andreich
Capital markets

RO investment company SIF Moldova changes name to Evergent Investments

04 March 2021
Romanian investment company SIF Moldova (SIF2), one of the five former "private property investment funds – FPP" created in Romania's mass privatization process in the 90s, officially changed its name to Evergent Investments.

The decision adopted by the company's shareholders in November 2020 was recently registered at the Trade Registry's Office and cleared by the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF).

The company has also asked the Bucharest Stock Exchange to change its ticker from SIF2 to EVER. This is the amplest rebranding process carried out by a company on the Bucharest Stock Exchange in recent years.

With this move, the company aims to break with the past and the not-so-positive legacy of the former FPPs and present itself as a modern investment company.

"The new brand emphasizes a modern investment company with solid values, guided by the mission to generate long-term value for investors, the company, and society in general," the company said in a note to investors.

"Evergent Investments declares its objective to become a leader on the Romanian capital market, having an approach that capitalizes the investment opportunities responsibly and creates the right context for the performance-generating ideas."

Evergent Investments manages net assets worth over RON 2 bln (EUR 420 mln) and has a market capitalization of RON 1.32 bln (EUR 270 mln).

