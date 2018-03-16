International theater festival in central Romania puts first tickets on sale

The first tickets for this year’s edition of the Sibiu International Theater Festival (FITS) will go on sale beginning March 27.

The festival, which takes place in the central Romania city of Sibiu, runs from June 8 to June 17. The tickets can be purchased at sibfest.ro.

The tickets cover some 50 performances that are part of the ten-day program of the festival. More than 3,300 artists from all over the world are expected at the event for various performances of theater, dance, music, contemporary circus or opera. Workshops and masterclasses delivered by international arts personalities are also part of the program.

The FITS also announced that Thalia Theater Hamburg, one of the most important theater institutions in Germany, alongside director Luk Perceval, will come at the festival this year.

Other artists expected at the event are Japanese Hideki Noda and theater company Tokyo Metropolitan Theatre. They will showcase the performance One Green Bottle, co-produced with the National Theater in London. Also from Japan, Yamamoto Noh Theatre and Company 1980 will come at the event. Ryu Suzuki, the 2017 winner of Yokohama Dance Collection platform, will also be present.

The production The Scarlet Princess of Edo of Romanian director Silviu Purcărete will be one of the premiers of FITS 2018. The kabuki performance was put together in collaboration with Japanese kimono designer Tomita Nobuaki.

UK’s Luca Silvestrini and Neil Bartlet will come to Sibiu as well, with some of the most important performances of the moment. Gesher Theater, Kibbutz Contemporary Dance Company, Kolben Dance Company are also in the program.

More on the festival’s program here.

