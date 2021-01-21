Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 01/21/2021 - 11:05
Entertainment

European Best Destinations: RO city selected in 2021 competition

21 January 2021
The central Romania city of Sibiu is among those selected in the 2021 European Best Destinations competition.

It is the second year in a row that Sibiu features on the list of tourism destinations selected in the competition.

This year, the competition takes place between January 20 and February 10. The ranking of the cities is done based on the number of votes received. Votes can be cast here – one vote per week per IP address. On February 10, the most voted destinations will be awarded the title of "European Best Destinations 2021." They will be promoted throughout the year to travelers, media and tourism professionals as top destinations to visit in Europe.

Last year, Sibiu ranked sixth in the competition, with 30,178 votes cast. The top five places were taken up by Colmar (France), Athens (Greece), Tbilisi (Georgia), Vienna (Austria), and Cascais (Portugal).

This year, Sibiu is on the list alongside cities such as Vienna, Lofoten (Norway), Ghent (Belgium), Cornwall (UK), or Dordogne (France).

The City Hall of Sibiu explained that it registered the city in the competition to ensure its constant promotion.

"Having a vaccine against Covid-19 gives us hope that, soon, the mobility of people, including for tourism purposes, will restart. For this reason, we need to get ready to restart tourism in Sibiu, seriously impacted by the restrictions required to protect the citizens. This year, in the city's presentation on the European Best Destinations website, we highlighted activities that allow tourists to comply with social distancing and feel safe. We highlighted the historic center, ways to spend time outdoors, the region's gastronomy, and the hiking options in the areas, as Sibiu is a European hiking capital this year and host of the largest forum on this topic- Eurorando," Astrid Fodor, Sibiu's mayor, said.

(Photo: Pixabay)

