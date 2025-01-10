Romania's Sibiu County Emergency Clinical Hospital will receive a robotic system to prepare cytostatic drugs needed by cancer patients, along with other equipment, after the County Council obtained funds from the European Regional Development Fund.

With an estimated value of EUR 1 million, the "Robotic Composition System for Sterile Preparations of Cytostatic Drugs" is among the future equipment intended for the Oncology Department at the hospital in Sibiu. Unlike other such robots available in Romania, the one to be purchased by the Sibiu County Council will also feature robotic arms.

"Currently, the preparation of cytostatic solutions is carried out by pharmacists, posing a risk of contamination for healthcare personnel through exposure to cytotoxic substances. Additionally, there can be various nonconformities in the accuracy of pharmaceutical preparations. With the new equipment, we minimize these risks while also reducing the preparation times for solutions so crucial to cancer patients," stated Daniela Cîmpean, President of the Sibiu County Council.

Alongside this equipment, there will also be a CT scanner worth EUR 1.96 million, a SPECT-CT valued at EUR 1.4 million, and two ultrasound machines worth EUR 322,000.

The funds necessary for acquiring these state-of-the-art medical devices were obtained by the Sibiu County Council from the European Regional Development Fund, with a financing contract worth RON 25 million (EUR 5 million), alongside the hospital’s own funds.

In addition to the robot for cytostatic mixtures, the Sibiu County Council plans to equip the Oncology Department with four imaging devices intended to assist doctors in diagnosing and monitoring patients.

"The current imaging infrastructure at the County Hospital serves all departments, leading to long waiting times. We aim to shorten the waiting period for cancer patients,” Daniela Cîmpean added.

The equipment in question is still in the procurement process.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Consiliul Judetean Sibiu on Facebook)