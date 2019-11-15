One of Romania’s most beautiful Christmas markets opens in Sibiu

The Christmas Market in Sibiu, one of the most beautiful events of this kind in Romania, opens on Friday evening, November 15, and will welcome visitors until January 3, 2020.

In addition to the exhibitors selling a diverse selection of products such as Christmas decorations, sweets, accessories, toys, and food, this year’s edition of the Christmas Market also comes with a new attraction for its visitors: a 22-meter tall Ferris wheel, local Oradesibiu.ro reported. The wheel arrived in Sibiu on Thursday and will be installed in the city’s Large Square by Friday evening.

The wheel has 16 gondolas with 64 seats. A full tour lasts approximately one minute and a session approximately 7 minutes. Tickets cost RON 20 for adults while the children benefit from discounts.

Further details about the event are available here.

