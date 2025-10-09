Sibiu Airport first in Romania to implement EU’s biometric Entry/Exit System

The Sibiu International Airport is set to become the first in Romania to introduce the EU’s new Entry/Exit System - EES, a biometric border control mechanism designed to modernize external Schengen border management and replace manual passport stamping, according to the official announcement. The airport will operationalize the EES starting Sunday morning, October 12.

The system replaces the traditional passport stamping process with electronic registration of entry and exit data for citizens of non-EU countries, using biometric identifiers such as fingerprints and facial images. It aims to increase efficiency, accuracy, and security at border crossings while reducing waiting times for travelers.

The first regular flight to a non-EU destination after the system’s activation will be the Sibiu–London Luton service, with check-in opening at 16:05 and departure scheduled for 18:05.

The Romanian Border Police said the EES applies only to citizens of non-EU, non-EEA, and non-Swiss states traveling for short stays of up to 90 days within any 180-day period. It records the date and place of entry and exit and automatically calculates the duration of legal stay, according to airport representatives.

During a six-month transition period, passports will continue to be stamped manually. Once fully operational, EES will gradually replace manual checks at all Romanian border crossing points within 170 days.

Biometric data collection under the system excludes children under 12, travelers unable to provide fingerprints, and holders of residence permits or long-stay visas issued by EU member states. Collected data will be stored for three years, or five years in cases of entry refusal or overstaying, in line with EU data protection regulations.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/SIBIU International Airport)