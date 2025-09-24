Romania drafts law to cap price of bottled water in airports, transport stations

Romanian lawmakers have introduced a draft bill to cap the retail price of 500ml bottled water at EUR 0.60 in locations where consumers have limited purchasing alternatives, Economica reported on September 23.

The proposal, filed in the Senate and signed by a deputy from the Save Romania Union (USR), defines such spaces as areas where consumer choice is restricted, including secure zones of airports beyond security checks, as well as railway stations, bus and metro stations, motorway service areas, and petrol stations.

Under the draft, “bottled drinking water at a regulated price” refers to table water, spring water, or still or carbonated natural mineral water packaged in 500 ml containers. The maximum retail price would be set at RON 3, inclusive of all taxes, and clearly displayed on the shelves.

The bill also provides for annual indexation of the capped price by government decision.

The lawmakers argue that the measure would protect consumers in locations where they are often forced to pay significantly higher prices for basic products, such as water.

If approved, the regulation would apply uniformly across airports and transport hubs nationwide, making Romania one of the few EU member states to impose such price limits on bottled water sales in restricted-access commercial areas.

(Photo: Juan Moyano | Dreamstime.com)

