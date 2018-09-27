What are the short-term solutions for workforce deficit in Romania?

The import of specialists from abroad, automatization and outsourcing are the main short- and medium-term solutions for companies in Romania, which face an unprecedented workforce deficit.

“Personnel import has become an option that employers take into consideration more frequently due to the crisis on the labor market. According to this year’s statistics, Romania needs over one million people to cover various positions,” said Marian Hanganu, sales director of Romanian Software, a company that helps local employers cover their personnel deficit by leasing workers from Vietnam, China, India and other countries.

Workforce import is a viable solution in most situations where employers face a labor shortage. The other solutions are automatization and outsourcing, according to Hanganu.

The Government decided in August to increase the number of foreign workers that can work in Romania by 8,000 from an initial level of 7,000 to meet the increasing demand for foreign workforce.

Hiring foreign workers becomes simpler in Romania

