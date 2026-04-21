Transport

Bucharest to receive EUR 266 mln EIB loan tranche to modernize tram network

21 April 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Bucharest is set to receive a EUR 266 million loan tranche from the European Investment Bank (EIB) to modernize its tram network, as part of a broader effort to improve urban mobility and reduce emissions. The financing will allow the city to renovate around 50 km of tracks, introduce new vehicles, and upgrade depots, the bank announced.

The tram network serves approximately 500,000 passengers daily. The modernization works are expected to be completed by 2030.

The agreement was marked by a signing ceremony attended by EIB Vice-President Ioannis Tsakiris and Bucharest mayor Ciprian Ciucu.

“This investment marks an important step in Bucharest's transformation into a greener, more future-ready city. We are proud to support projects that deliver lasting impact for both people and the environment,” said Vice-President Ioannis Tsakiris.

The tranche is part of a EUR 300 million EIB loan for infrastructure development, which also includes energy upgrades. An earlier EUR 34 million installment supported the replacement of 106 kilometers of district heating pipelines to improve efficiency and reduce losses.

Overall, the project forms part of a EUR 1.3 billion investment program designed to enhance urban mobility and lower the carbon footprint of energy supply in a metropolitan area of over 2 million residents.

“Bucharest needs big investments in the tram network, it is over 50 years old and it is no longer efficient. This financing is extremely important for the city. We are committed to continuing this collaboration and to accelerating the development of projects that will shape the future of our city for generations to come,” said Bucharest mayor Ciprian Ciucu.

The initiative also aligns with broader European goals, including the European Union’s climate commitments under the Paris Agreement and the REPowerEU plan to reduce reliance on fossil fuels.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Eib.org)

Read next
Normal
Transport

Bucharest to receive EUR 266 mln EIB loan tranche to modernize tram network

21 April 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Bucharest is set to receive a EUR 266 million loan tranche from the European Investment Bank (EIB) to modernize its tram network, as part of a broader effort to improve urban mobility and reduce emissions. The financing will allow the city to renovate around 50 km of tracks, introduce new vehicles, and upgrade depots, the bank announced.

The tram network serves approximately 500,000 passengers daily. The modernization works are expected to be completed by 2030.

The agreement was marked by a signing ceremony attended by EIB Vice-President Ioannis Tsakiris and Bucharest mayor Ciprian Ciucu.

“This investment marks an important step in Bucharest's transformation into a greener, more future-ready city. We are proud to support projects that deliver lasting impact for both people and the environment,” said Vice-President Ioannis Tsakiris.

The tranche is part of a EUR 300 million EIB loan for infrastructure development, which also includes energy upgrades. An earlier EUR 34 million installment supported the replacement of 106 kilometers of district heating pipelines to improve efficiency and reduce losses.

Overall, the project forms part of a EUR 1.3 billion investment program designed to enhance urban mobility and lower the carbon footprint of energy supply in a metropolitan area of over 2 million residents.

“Bucharest needs big investments in the tram network, it is over 50 years old and it is no longer efficient. This financing is extremely important for the city. We are committed to continuing this collaboration and to accelerating the development of projects that will shape the future of our city for generations to come,” said Bucharest mayor Ciprian Ciucu.

The initiative also aligns with broader European goals, including the European Union’s climate commitments under the Paris Agreement and the REPowerEU plan to reduce reliance on fossil fuels.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Eib.org)

Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

21 April 2026
Politics
Romanian president calls coalition parties for talks after Social Democrats withdraw support for PM
21 April 2026
Culture
European Heritage Awards: Restoration of Bánffy Castle in Romania’s Răscruci among 2026 winners
21 April 2026
Transport
Bucharest to receive EUR 266 mln EIB loan tranche to modernize tram network
21 April 2026
Sports
Legendary Romanian gymnast Nadia Comăneci receives Laureus Lifetime Achievement Award
21 April 2026
Finance
UniCredit enters Romania’s top three banks by assets after Alpha Bank takeover
21 April 2026
Politics
Update: Romanian PM Ilie Bolojan vows to stay in office after Social Democrats withdraw support
20 April 2026
Politics
Romanian Social Democrats overwhelmingly vote to withdraw support for Liberal PM
20 April 2026
Sports
Gheorghe Hagi is the new coach of Romania’s national football team