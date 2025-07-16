Events

Shakespeare Of(f) Avignon: Theater festivals in Romania, France kick off collaboration

16 July 2025

OFF Avignon, the performing arts festival held in conjunction with the Festival d'Avignon in France, and the International Shakespeare Festival Craiova (FISC) will collaborate to present several performances at both events.

The project Shakespeare Of(f) Avignon will see two performances from the OFF Avignon 2025 program presented at next year's edition of FISC. The selection of performances will be made from the 18 productions based on the works of Shakespeare presented this summer in Avignon, the organizers of the Craiova festival explained.

The project is meant to highlight "the universality of Shakespearean work in a contemporary, accessible, and relevant setting and marks a landmark moment in European cultural dialogue."

At the same time, the caravan Shakespeare – Everywhere, a FISC project bringing theater performances to 61 localities in Romania, will deliver several performances in Avignon. On July 22, 23, and 24, it will present the recital "Shakespeare Gallery: Traveling Sonnets", in French.

The caravan, consisting of three theater vans, a mobile stage, and a team of ten artists, presents a program of theater workshops, a recital of sonnets, and the performance of Shakespeare Reduced between April and September of this year.

'Shakespeare can speak to everybody': How a theater caravan brings the works of the Bard to audiences across Romania

(Photo: International Shakespeare Festival Craiova)

simona@romania-insider.com

