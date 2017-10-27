Ex-deputy PM appointed member of OMV Petrom’s supervisory board

OMV Petrom, the largest oil & gas producer in Romania, appointed former deputy prime minister and development minister Sevil Shhaideh as interim member of its supervisory board, the company announced on Friday, October 27. She is one of the state’s two representatives in OMV Petrom’s supervisory board alongside former MP Radu Spiridon Cojocaru. The Romanian state holds a 20.6% stake in the company.

Sevil Shhaideh was also appointed member of the audit committee and member of the presidential and nomination committee of OMV Petrom. Her appointment took place after Mihai Busuioc left these positions as he was named head of the Court of Accounts.

“Sevil Shhaideh was appointed as interim member of the Supervisory Board, member of the Audit Committee and member of the Presidential and Nomination Committee of OMV Petrom, starting with the date of the approval of her appointment by the Supervisory Board, namely October 26, 2017, and until the next General Meeting of Shareholders,” the company announced.

Shhaideh is being prosecuted by the National Anticorruption Department (DNA) in a case that targets the alleged illegal transfer of an island on the Danube from the state company Apele Romane to the administration of Teleorman County Council and then leased to a private company. She resigned earlier this month from the development minister seat.

Sevil Shhaideh graduated the Faculty of Economic Planning and Cybernetics within the Academy of Economic Sciences from Bucharest and earned a master’s degree in the Management of Business Projects from Ovidius University, Constanta. She is also specialized in several other fields such as project management, expert in public administration and auditor in quality management and financial audit. The former deputy prime minister has 20 years of experience as public servant within local public administration.

OMV Petrom’s Supervisory Board includes five executives of Austrian group OMV, including CEO Reiner Seele, two representatives of the Romanian state, and two representatives of the other minority shareholders, namely Mark Mobius, executive president of Templeton Emerging Markets group, and Jochen Weise.

A member of OMV Petrom’s Supervisory Board is paid with EUR 20,000 per year.

Irina Marica, [email protected]