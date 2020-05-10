Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 10/05/2020 - 08:19
Business

RO crowdfunding platform SeedBlink to list three new projects in October

05 October 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian start-ups Oncochain, Mocapp, and Apiary Book will carry out funding campaigns on the Romanian equity crowdfunding platform SeedBlink.com this month, Ziarul Financiar reported.

They join two other projects announced for listing in the next period: Voxi Kids and Cassa Software.

___STEADY_PAYWALL___

Oncochain develops a cloud research software platform for patients, which uses blockchain technologies and artificial intelligence (AI) to ensure personalized healthcare and efficiency, facilitating the exchange information in an integrated way.

According to an interview with ZF IT Generation in April, Oncochain needs about EUR 450,000 to fund international expansion.

Mocapp has developed a platform for influencer marketing campaigns that optimizes the processes required for online campaigns - from identifying the most suitable content creators to contract automation.

Apiary Book is an app for beekeepers. It allows users to keep track of the number, health, and maintenance of each bee family, treatments carried out, and other operations in the field of beekeeping.

So far, 17 fundraising campaigns have taken place on the SeedBlink.com platform, of which 15 for start-ups, including Brio, Cyscale, Ringhiel, Kinderpedia, and SanoPass.

(Photo: Andranik Hakobayan/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 09/10/2020 - 08:20
10 September 2020
Business
RO cloud security start-up seeks EUR 300,000 on crowdfunding platform SeedBlink
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 10/05/2020 - 08:19
Business

RO crowdfunding platform SeedBlink to list three new projects in October

05 October 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian start-ups Oncochain, Mocapp, and Apiary Book will carry out funding campaigns on the Romanian equity crowdfunding platform SeedBlink.com this month, Ziarul Financiar reported.

They join two other projects announced for listing in the next period: Voxi Kids and Cassa Software.

___STEADY_PAYWALL___

Oncochain develops a cloud research software platform for patients, which uses blockchain technologies and artificial intelligence (AI) to ensure personalized healthcare and efficiency, facilitating the exchange information in an integrated way.

According to an interview with ZF IT Generation in April, Oncochain needs about EUR 450,000 to fund international expansion.

Mocapp has developed a platform for influencer marketing campaigns that optimizes the processes required for online campaigns - from identifying the most suitable content creators to contract automation.

Apiary Book is an app for beekeepers. It allows users to keep track of the number, health, and maintenance of each bee family, treatments carried out, and other operations in the field of beekeeping.

So far, 17 fundraising campaigns have taken place on the SeedBlink.com platform, of which 15 for start-ups, including Brio, Cyscale, Ringhiel, Kinderpedia, and SanoPass.

(Photo: Andranik Hakobayan/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 09/10/2020 - 08:20
10 September 2020
Business
RO cloud security start-up seeks EUR 300,000 on crowdfunding platform SeedBlink
Normal
 
1

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Take your pick

Trending content

05 October 2020
Business
Risk expert believes Romania should join the Banking Union even without adopting the Euro
01 October 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Authorities consider restrictions as number of new cases stays above 2,000
01 October 2020
OpEd
EBRD comment: Romania’s economy in the time of coronavirus
01 October 2020
Politics
Update: Post-election fraud scandal continues in Bucharest: Social Democrats ask for elections to be repeated
30 September 2020
Politics
Frenchwoman wins race for mayor in Bucharest's richest district after fierce battle and fraud allegations
30 September 2020
Social
COVID-19 in Romania: Number of new daily cases goes over 2,000 for the first time
30 September 2020
Politics
Romania local elections: Meet the six district mayors of Bucharest, the new wave in local politics
29 September 2020
Business
French group Renault launches third generation of its best-selling Dacia Sandero and Logan - what's new?