Romanian SeedBlink takes over Dutch crowdfunding platform

Romanian equity crowdfunding platform SeedBlink will strengthen its presence in Eastern Europe and Benelux countries by acquiring Symbid, one of the first crowdfunding platforms for SMEs in Europe, launched in 2011 by Dutch entrepreneurs.

"Both companies have made a name for themselves in providing private investors with access to curated European startup opportunities, so this is a natural move looking for the European consolidation game," says Ionuț Pătrăhău, Managing Director & Corporate Development at SeedBlink.

The negotiation over the 100% acquisition swap began as early as January 2022. However, the blueprint of it started in the fall of 2021 when the Rotterdam-headquartered company was chosen over 30 other European companies. Combined, the two companies have contributed to funding over 250 startups by mobilizing over EUR 110 million from over 62,000 individual investors.

"The combined forces will help us lead the entrepreneurial ecosystem, by offering a unique digital financing infrastructure, a secondary market, and a fast network of professional investors co-investing with individuals throughout Europe," Robin Slakhorst, Founder of Symbid. In the future, the Symbid team will continue to lead the investment efforts in Benelux.

The strategic move takes place as SeedBlink aims to become a big pan-European player that builds the equity investment infrastructure at all stages. It also combines Symbid's pro funding partner network, including banks, venture capital funds, and angel investors, which will bring greater benefits to both parties.

Launched in 2020 before the global health crisis hit, SeedBlink has experienced rapid growth supporting the development of the startup ecosystem in Romania. Its portfolio now includes 60 funded companies from 12 countries, mounting up a number of 12,000 individual investors from 60 countries.

"The combination of SeedBlink and Symbid will support portfolio diversification and investment infrastructure, putting together both east and the west advantages. Benelux is on everyone's mind as it remains a strong tech region in Europe thanks to the presence of top tech cities," Pătrăhău added.

SeedBlink's development plans include new acquisitions that could be announced within 6 to 9 months. The Romanian company also plans to open new offices in Europe, after the first ones announced this year in Bulgaria and Greece. Among the targeted markets are France and the Czech Republic.

