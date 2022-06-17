SeedBlink continues expansion outside Romania with a branch in Greece

SeedBlink, the Romania-based investment platform for European tech startups, announced that it has opened an office in Athens, Greece, “to complement the company’s expansion plans and continue its accelerated growth.” This is the company’s second office outside Romania after the one opened in Bulgaria in March.

The recently opened Athens branch will offer a range of investment instruments (such as Equity, Convertible loans, SAFE, ASA), opportunities for tech startups, and market access solutions to local investors, startups, and partners.

“We seek to tap into Greece’s burgeoning innovation-driven sectors, an economy that has not only proven its resilience but now offers some very exciting growth opportunities,” stated Andrei Dudoiu, Managing Partner and Co-Founder at SeedBlink.

George Platanas has been appointed as Country Manager for Greece. He has more than 25 years of international business experience. He began his career as a financial and asset manager, serving the industry for more than 17 years, followed by leading a series of entrepreneurial moves, from concept development to scaling to fundraising and exit.

Prior to joining SeedBlink, Platanas was Head of Incubation and later Regional Manager at Demium Greece, where he established the company as the leading incubator/accelerator in the region. He also contributed to Demium SL receiving a EUR 24.5 million fund from the Hellenic Development Bank of Investments.

With already 2 funded companies in SeedBlink’s portfolio originating from Greece and partnerships with local VCs, George Platanas believes that the Greek office is an important milestone in SeedBlink’s growth strategy. He said: “Together, we will now ensure that tech startups from Greece can more easily raise capital, expand, innovate and create jobs in the coming years, while local investors can access curated European startups and diversify their portfolios with VC-like deals.”

Launched in early 2020, SeedBlink is a platform specialized exclusively in European tech startups, from the pre-seed stage to the B Series. It has attracted 11,000 investors from 60 countries so far.

More than 1,700 startups have been assessed, and 60 of these, from eight countries, have launched rounds of funding on SeedBlink. Among the largest rounds of funding are FlowX (with EUR 1.6 million on SeedBlink from a total round of EUR 7.3 million), Dronamics (with EUR 950,000 on SeedBlink from a round of EUR 3 million), and the self-listing of SeedBlink (with EUR 1.1 million from a total round of EUR 3 million).

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: SeedBlink)