Romanian entrepreneur Radu Georgescu joins SeedBlink equity crowdfunding platform

Romanian serial entrepreneur and angel investor Radu Georgescu, who became one of the first IT millionaires in Romania after selling his antivirus technology (RAV) to Microsoft, in 2003, has joined SeedBlink, the biggest equity crowdfunding platform in the region, as a partner and member of the board.

The SeedBlink board also includes former Banca Transilvania managers Andrei Dudoiu and Ionut Patrahau, entrepreneur Iulian Padurariu, and Carmen Sebe, who has managed several of Radu Georgescu’s companies.

“I feel like I'm joining the SeedBlink team now with all the energy and involvement of a co-founder. We have always aimed to democratize investments and therefore to help increase the number of investors in the startup ecosystem,” said Radu Georgescu, who also runs venture capital firm Gecad Ventures.

The first financing through the SeedBlink platform, worth EUR 150,000, was raised in December 2019 by the local toy lending startup EverToys. The platform will soon launch two more listings and its plans are to attract 200 companies in the region in the next two years. Over 400 potential investors have registered on the platform so far.

