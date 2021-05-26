Profile picture for user andreich
SeedBlink crowdfunding platform seeks EUR 3 mln in Series A round

26 May 2021
The crowdfunding platform SeedBlink, specialised in technology startups, aims to raise EUR 3 mln in a Series A round, of which EUR 500,000 through its own platform. SeedBlink's pre-money valuation is EUR 12 mln.

The listing on their platform will take place on May 27, when the investors will have the opportunity to participate with tickets starting at EUR 2,500.

The main investor is a major VC in the region, to which will be added other institutional investors as well as the SeedBlink community. The name of the lead funder will be announced after the due diligence process is completed.

The platform was launched in December 2019 by former bankers Andrei Dudoiu and Ionuţ Pătrăhău. At the beginning of last year, Radu Georgescu and Carmen Sebe, two of Romania's most well-known technology specialists, joined as partners. The team participated in 45% of the financing rounds (Pre-Seed and Seed) of the Romanian startups in 2020.

"By the end of next year, we want to list at least 150 technology startups and have 30,000 individual investors on the platform. In addition, we want to exceed revenues of EUR 3 million in 2022," says Andrei Dudoiu, co-founder and CEO of SeedBlink.

SeedBlink has launched 42 funding campaigns in the 18 months since its inception, helping startups raise a total of EUR 15 mln from individual investors and VC funds (55% of the amount through equity crowdfunding).

(Photo source: the company)

