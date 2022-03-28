Investment platform SeedBlink chooses Bulgaria for its first branch outside Romania

SeedBlink, the Romania-based investment platform for European tech startups, announced that it has opened a branch in Sofia, Bulgaria, “to complement the company’s expansion plans and continue its accelerated growth.” The new office is led by the newly appointed Country Manager Angel Hadjiev.

This is SeedBlink’s first branch outside Romania, and the company plans to accelerate its expansion into Europe in 2022.

The new branch will work with local angel groups, VCs, and private investors to assist their portfolio diversification, deal with both completion and syndicalisation needs, and support local startups in accessing capital and scale support.

“Bulgaria has a rapidly growing reputation as a technology hub in central Europe, with a growing tech ecosystem and visionary investors and startup scene. We are excited to bring our best startup investment know-how to Bulgaria and expand our offering of European tech investment opportunities with accessible tickets, enabling Bulgarians to diversify their portfolios. This is also an opportunity for local startups to launch crowd investing campaigns, be supported by high net-worth individuals, and scale better,” said Andrei Dudoiu, Managing Partner and Co-Founder at SeedBlink.

Angel Hadjiev, the newly appointed Bulgarian Country Manager, has more than 15 years of international experience in the financial services industry with a focus on M&A, capital raising, and restructuring. Before joining SeedBlink, he was an Assistant Director in Deloitte’s Corporate Finance Department and a Fund Manager at Capital Investments Fund.

Launched in early 2020, SeedBlink is a platform specialized exclusively in European tech startups, from the pre-seed stage to the B Series. It has attracted 10,000 investors from 50 countries so far.

More than 1,700 startups have been assessed, and 60 of these, from eight countries, have launched rounds of funding on SeedBlink. Among the largest rounds of funding are FlowX with EUR 1.6 million, Dronamics with EUR 950,000, and self-listing SeedBlink with EUR 1.1 million (round of 3 million).

SeedBlink supported startups to raise EUR 45 million in the first two years since its launch.

