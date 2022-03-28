Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 03/28/2022 - 11:37
Tech

Investment platform SeedBlink chooses Bulgaria for its first branch outside Romania

28 March 2022
SeedBlink, the Romania-based investment platform for European tech startups, announced that it has opened a branch in Sofia, Bulgaria, “to complement the company’s expansion plans and continue its accelerated growth.” The new office is led by the newly appointed Country Manager Angel Hadjiev.

This is SeedBlink’s first branch outside Romania, and the company plans to accelerate its expansion into Europe in 2022.

The new branch will work with local angel groups, VCs, and private investors to assist their portfolio diversification, deal with both completion and syndicalisation needs, and support local startups in accessing capital and scale support.

“Bulgaria has a rapidly growing reputation as a technology hub in central Europe, with a growing tech ecosystem and visionary investors and startup scene. We are excited to bring our best startup investment know-how to Bulgaria and expand our offering of European tech investment opportunities with accessible tickets, enabling Bulgarians to diversify their portfolios. This is also an opportunity for local startups to launch crowd investing campaigns, be supported by high net-worth individuals, and scale better,” said Andrei Dudoiu, Managing Partner and Co-Founder at SeedBlink.

Angel Hadjiev, the newly appointed Bulgarian Country Manager, has more than 15 years of international experience in the financial services industry with a focus on M&A, capital raising, and restructuring. Before joining SeedBlink, he was an Assistant Director in Deloitte’s Corporate Finance Department and a Fund Manager at Capital Investments Fund.

Launched in early 2020, SeedBlink is a platform specialized exclusively in European tech startups, from the pre-seed stage to the B Series. It has attracted 10,000 investors from 50 countries so far.

More than 1,700 startups have been assessed, and 60 of these, from eight countries, have launched rounds of funding on SeedBlink. Among the largest rounds of funding are FlowX with EUR 1.6 million, Dronamics with EUR 950,000, and self-listing SeedBlink with EUR 1.1 million (round of 3 million).

SeedBlink supported startups to raise EUR 45 million in the first two years since its launch.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Normal
1

