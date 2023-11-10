Second group of Romanian citizens left Gaza, ministry says

A second group of 41 Romanian citizens and their families left the Gaza Strip on Thursday, November 9, crossing into Egypt through Rafah, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) announced.

A team of the MAE Crisis Cell took them from the crossing point and accompanied them to Cairo. They are expected to arrive in Romania in the next period.

The first group of 93 Romanian citizens who were granted permission to leave Gaza arrived in Romania on November 8.

The Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it continues the dialogue with the Israeli and Egyptian authorities in order to facilitate the evacuation of the other citizens “depending on the developments on the ground and the agreement of the parties involved.”

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)