SCUT brings a unified vision on digital protection - a cybersecurity architecture that eliminates fragmentation between systems

SCUT, Romania’s newest cybersecurity company, has officially launched the concept of the digital cyber shield — a unified approach, co-created with Orange Cyberdefense — that provides a high level of protection, complete visibility, and coordinated assistance in the event of a cyberattack. The event, organized in Bucharest, brought together industry experts, partners of the new company, top management, as well as representatives of the authorities.

In a context where cyberattacks are becoming increasingly sophisticated and can cause significant financial, reputational or operational consequences, the unified approach proposed by SCUT marks a paradigm shift. The SCUT model eliminates the "blind spots" that have emerged between traditional solutions and provides a complete picture of the IT infrastructure, from user devices (phones, laptops, tablets) to the network, servers, on-premises infrastructure and cloud environments. The goal is to eliminate fragmentation and build a coherent architecture, with rapid threat detection, correlation of cyber events and coordinated response, assisted by artificial intelligence.

"In 2025, we can no longer talk about connectivity and digitalization without referring to cybersecurity. SCUT represents the element that closes the business circle of Orange Romania. We are the operator with the fastest fixed and mobile networks, complemented by the most extensive data center infrastructure in the country, along with solid cloud and business integration services. Thus, we facilitate access to the Romanian business environment and the government sector to secure state-of-the-art digital solutions and services. The cybersecurity services offered to customers through SCUT transform us into a truly convergent operator," declared Florin Popa, Orange Business Director and Vice President of SCUT.

The company offers total visibility, protection for every level of the digital ecosystem, advanced threat detection, automatic event correlation and coordinated assistance after cyber incidents, with the help of AI. Created with the support of Orange Romania, as a shareholder, SCUT brings to Romania an integrated protection model capable of preventing attacks before they cause damage. SCUT's expertise is predominantly local, consolidated through its strategic partnership with Orange Cyberdefense, a European leader in the field with over 50,000 customers and annual revenues of 1.6 billion euros. Through this partnership, SCUT brings to Romania international best practices, validated technologies and operational methodologies tested on a European scale, offering local companies a level of protection comparable to that of organizations in Western Europe.

"The launch of SCUT marks a strategic moment for the cybersecurity ecosystem in Romania. Through this project, Orange Cyberdefense brings to the local market our over 25 years of experience in protecting critical infrastructures across Europe. Together with Orange Romania and SCUT's experienced team, we have built a unified security architecture, based on the same principles and technologies that we implement for our customers in Europe. At the same time, SCUT gives us access to valuable information and data from an emerging market and an extremely active cyber area. It is a synergistic relationship, which allows us to expand into a strategic region of Europe, strengthening local and European digital resilience, but also to develop our expertise through the valuable threat intelligence we obtain in Romania," said Hugues Foulon, Executive CEO of Orange Cyberdefense.

“Today, security is no longer about protecting one system, but the entire digital ecosystem. Our products and services act as a digital cyber shield that protects every link in the chain — from the phone and laptop, to the network, servers, and cloud — giving companies full visibility and rapid support,” said Madalin Dumitru, CEO of SCUT.

Protection for organizations, starting with the executives who lead them

In addition to solutions dedicated to organizations, SCUT launches SCUT Executive – a program specially designed for entrepreneurs and top management. The program combines cyber awareness (how you are targeted, how you are manipulated, how an attack is built) with personal digital security (protecting communication, sensitive information, and public reputation).

"An attack doesn't always start on the network anymore. It can start with a message, a trivial conversation, or information shared incorrectly. That's why protection must start with business leaders and spread throughout the entire organization," added Madalin Dumitru, CEO SCUT.

End-to-end services

Unification refers to an overview of a company or institution's entire digital infrastructure. This can add significant complexity to systems and teams. That is why SCUT offers services that solve these complexities and specificities, namely, to offer the right mix of products and services to cover the entire cyber journey. Starting with prevention and auditing, we assess cyber risks and IT vulnerabilities by scanning both inside and outside the organization to identify all possible infiltration scenarios. Then, reactive services, such as assistance in cyber attacks and MDR (Managed Detection and Response) include 24/7 monitoring and detection and response to threats within minutes, with minimal downtime. Simultaneously, "threat hunting" services can be offered, more precisely, the search for threats between alerts.

At the same time, integrations with existing platforms and products can be made. SCUT offers flexible security support, ranging from strategy and measurement indicators to internal process development, compliance/certifications, training, and reporting. This includes consulting and implementation to ensure compliance with the new NIS2 directive, transforming requirements into practical steps for businesses.

About SCUT

SCUT offers comprehensive unified cybersecurity services, built around the concept of a digital cyber shield – a protection architecture that integrates advanced technology, artificial intelligence and human expertise to defend the entire IT infrastructure: mobile devices, networks, servers, cloud and applications. With an approach based on total visibility, rapid reaction and assistance after cyber attacks, SCUT helps companies ensure operational continuity and digital trust. The company is the result of an Orange Romania initiative, in strategic partnership with Orange Cyberdefense, a European leader in cybersecurity.

For more details, visit www.scut.com.

*This is a press release.