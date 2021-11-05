Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 11/05/2021 - 08:56
Social

Schools in Romania may reopen for physical classes only if over 60% of personnel is vaccinated

05 November 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The mid-semester school holiday in Romania will not be prolonged and classes will resume with physical presence where the situation allows it, president Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday evening, November 4.

However, the president added that the authorities would introduce a new criterion for reopening schools for students, namely the vaccination rate. “Vaccination is the only way to overcome this pandemic,” he said.

Acting education minister Sorin Cimpeanu said on Thursday evening that schools might reopen for physical classes only where over 60% of the personnel is vaccinated, News.ro reported. The final decision in this sense is expected on Friday.

The authorities decided in October to extend a one-week mid-term school holiday to two weeks to curb the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, which hit Romania stronger than ever before amid low vaccination rates. The number of new daily cases has declined a bit from record levels reached in mid-October, but the number of deaths remains high. On Thursday, October 4, the authorities reported under 9,000 cases in the last 24 hours, but close to 500 deaths.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Sabin Cirstoveanu)

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 11/05/2021 - 08:56
Social

Schools in Romania may reopen for physical classes only if over 60% of personnel is vaccinated

05 November 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The mid-semester school holiday in Romania will not be prolonged and classes will resume with physical presence where the situation allows it, president Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday evening, November 4.

However, the president added that the authorities would introduce a new criterion for reopening schools for students, namely the vaccination rate. “Vaccination is the only way to overcome this pandemic,” he said.

Acting education minister Sorin Cimpeanu said on Thursday evening that schools might reopen for physical classes only where over 60% of the personnel is vaccinated, News.ro reported. The final decision in this sense is expected on Friday.

The authorities decided in October to extend a one-week mid-term school holiday to two weeks to curb the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, which hit Romania stronger than ever before amid low vaccination rates. The number of new daily cases has declined a bit from record levels reached in mid-October, but the number of deaths remains high. On Thursday, October 4, the authorities reported under 9,000 cases in the last 24 hours, but close to 500 deaths.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Sabin Cirstoveanu)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

04 November 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian FMCG distribution group Aquila aims to raise EUR 87.5 mln in IPO
04 November 2021
Business
Three entrepreneurs aim to combat food waste in Romania with new app
02 November 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romania’s Romgaz will pay USD 1 bln for ExxonMobil’s stake in Black Sea gas project
02 November 2021
Business
Consumer protection authority slaps heavy sanctions on big food retailers in Bucharest
26 October 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian entrepreneur lists his agriculture group to raise money for expansion
17 October 2021
Sports
Russian-Ukrainian Team Spirit wins Dota 2 world championship in Bucharest
14 October 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian software company announces biggest IT listing on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
14 October 2021
Social
Journalist investigation reveals corruption within Romanian Orthodox Church