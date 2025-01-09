German group Schieffer builds factory in Romania

German company Schieffer Industries will build a plastic components factory for the automotive industry on a plot of land at the entrance to the municipality of Hunedoara in Romania.

Works on this investment are expected to be completed in the fall of this year so that production can start at the end of 2025, the local administration informed on January 8, as reported by Economedia.ro.

Initially, 40 new jobs will be created here, but company representatives have stated to the local administration that the project provides for a subsequent expansion of production capacity, which will lead, in a second phase, to doubling the number of jobs.

In a first phase, the total developed area will be 17,750 square meters, of which 3,367 square meters will be occupied by a hall and several annexes, the Hunedoara City Hall said.

(Photo source: Facebook/Schieffer GmbH & Co. KG)