Business

German group Schieffer builds factory in Romania

09 January 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

German company Schieffer Industries will build a plastic components factory for the automotive industry on a plot of land at the entrance to the municipality of Hunedoara in Romania. 

Works on this investment are expected to be completed in the fall of this year so that production can start at the end of 2025, the local administration informed on January 8, as reported by Economedia.ro.

Initially, 40 new jobs will be created here, but company representatives have stated to the local administration that the project provides for a subsequent expansion of production capacity, which will lead, in a second phase, to doubling the number of jobs.

In a first phase, the total developed area will be 17,750 square meters, of which 3,367 square meters will be occupied by a hall and several annexes, the Hunedoara City Hall said.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Schieffer GmbH & Co. KG)

Normal
Business

German group Schieffer builds factory in Romania

09 January 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

German company Schieffer Industries will build a plastic components factory for the automotive industry on a plot of land at the entrance to the municipality of Hunedoara in Romania. 

Works on this investment are expected to be completed in the fall of this year so that production can start at the end of 2025, the local administration informed on January 8, as reported by Economedia.ro.

Initially, 40 new jobs will be created here, but company representatives have stated to the local administration that the project provides for a subsequent expansion of production capacity, which will lead, in a second phase, to doubling the number of jobs.

In a first phase, the total developed area will be 17,750 square meters, of which 3,367 square meters will be occupied by a hall and several annexes, the Hunedoara City Hall said.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Schieffer GmbH & Co. KG)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

09 January 2025
Energy
Romania’s energy company Romgaz to become natgas supplier, aims for expansion abroad
09 January 2025
Politics
Romanian far-right party AUR to hold protest against annulment of presidential elections
09 January 2025
Transport
Dacia Bigster now available for order in Romania starting at EUR 23,000
09 January 2025
Politics
Romania’s ruling coalition sets new dates for presidential elections, confirms candidate
08 January 2025
Politics
Event in Washington to officially mark Romania’s entry into US Visa Waiver program this week
08 January 2025
Events
Dakar Rally: Dacia Sandriders down to two teams after French driver Sébastien Loeb involved in accident
08 January 2025
Energy
OMV Petrom to reportedly sell 6.75 bln cubic meters of Neptun Deep gas to Germany's Uniper
08 January 2025
Macro
Romania's Govt. to prepare "first draft" of 2025 budget by January 27