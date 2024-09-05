Savini Due completes new EUR 35 mln furniture plant in Romania

Savini Due, a furniture producer in Romania controlled by Italian businessman Piersante Savini, will complete its new EUR 35 million factory this year and thus more than double its production capacity, Ziarul Financiar announced, quoting company's officials.

"In the second half of this year, we are focusing on the gradual transfer of the production lines to the new factory, which has a total footprint of over 100,000 square meters, with production halls of almost 60,000 square meters, a process that we expect to be completed by the end of this year," Ionuţ Iacob, CEO of Savini Due, told ZF Transilvania.

The project was launched three years ago and will be completed by the end of 2024.

Savini Due specialises in the production of bathroom furniture.

The company achieved a turnover of RON 16.5 million in the first half of this year, up 8% y/y. The turnover was RON 147.5 million (EUR 29.8 million) in 2023 when the company achieved RON 10.4 million (EUR 2.1 million) net profit.

(Photo source: Facebook/Savini Due)